Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 04:15 Hits: 2

In a bid to strengthen alliances and counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific, President Joe Biden is hosting Southeast Asian leaders in Washington in a two-day U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit. While trade, regional security and Ukraine are high on the agenda, activists are urging him to address the region’s human rights concerns and democratic backsliding, including the 2021 coup in Myanmar. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report. Camera: VOA Indonesian, VOA Burmese Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-seeks-to-balance-human-rights-and-geopolitics-in-us-asean-special-summit-/6569753.html