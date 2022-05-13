The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Seeks to Balance Human Rights and Geopolitics in US-ASEAN Special Summit

Biden Seeks to Balance Human Rights and Geopolitics in US-ASEAN Special Summit In a bid to strengthen alliances and counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific, President Joe Biden is hosting Southeast Asian leaders in Washington in a two-day U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit. While trade, regional security and Ukraine are high on the agenda, activists are urging him to address the region’s human rights concerns and democratic backsliding, including the 2021 coup in Myanmar. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report. Camera: VOA Indonesian, VOA Burmese    Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

