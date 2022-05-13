The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Abbott Under Investigation: Used Covid Funds For Border Stunt

The Treasury Department watchdog has announced that its investigating Texas’ very questionable use of federal coronavirus funds, The Washington Postreports. Right-wing Gov. Greg Abbott and other GOP officials raided the federal funding as part of their effort to keep his illegal Operation Lone Star border stunt operational.

Treasury Department deputy inspector general Richard Delmar said that should the probe reveal that Texas misused the federal funds, he can “direct recoupment of the money,” the report said. Recent figures show state Republicans grabbing roughly $1 billion in federal funding to help keep detaining Black and brown migrants.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/abbott-under-investigation-used-covid

