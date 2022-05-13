The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Rep. Jayapal: I Would Never Call A Baby Illegal

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Rep. Jayapal: I Would Never Call A Baby Illegal

Rep. Pramila Jayapal responded to Fox News' demonization of migrant babies so they can attack the Biden administration and the undocumented, while blaming them all for the shortage on baby formula.

As I wrote earlier, "These jackals are heartless monsters."

CNN's Jake Tapper played a clip from Fox and Friends, where they've coined a new phrase, "illegal babies" to attack immigration and Covid supply chain
issues.

Ainsley Earhardt, "They are giving the formula, all of these palettes of formula to the illegal babies on the border."

After the clip ended a furious Jayapal responded to these heinous attacks. "It's just disgusting," she told Jake Tapper.

"I would never call a baby illegal, and this apparently comes from the party that says they're pro-life, pro-family," Rep. Jayapal pointed out. "Didn't want to fund the child tax credit so millions of kids could come out of poverty. Don't want to provide child care, don't want to provide paid leave, family leave."

"I don't need to be lectured by people who won't even stand up for the children that are right here and then use a crisis like this to again do what they have always done, demonize immigrants. It's just ridiculous," she said.

Bravo, Rep. Jayapal.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/rep-jayapal-i-would-never-call-baby

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version