Psaki Shows No Mercy Tearing Down Ultra-MAGA Platform

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 22:21 Hits: 3

Another day, another round of pearl-clutching by the Beltway press over a Democrat daring to call Republicans exactly what they are.

President Joe Biden described Trump, the GOP and their platform as "ultra MAGA" in a speech on Wednesday, and he didn't mean it as a compliment. He was emphasizing how extreme and dangerous the Republican party is, and he's NOT WRONG, PEOPLE. Don't tell that to the press, though, who insists on passing out every time a Democrat dips their toe into the fighting dirty pool. Remember the absolute freak out when Hillary Clinton called Trump fans "deplorables?" She was right, too, but the press (and Republicans) took great offense.

On Thursday, no fewer than four reporters brought it up in Jen Psaki's press briefing, the first two absolutely painting Biden's coinage of the phrase as "divisive" and bad political strategy. The first to bring it up, Jacqui Heinrich of Fox "News" brought it up in the context of Clinton's "deplorables" remark, and asked if it wasn't just a bad idea strategically, but counter to his campaign promises to try to unify the nation. Her typical BS.

Psaki reminded her of all the ways the GOP is actually extreme, all the times since he took office Biden had accomplished bipartisanship, but Psaki ended by defending his new descriptor, saying, "[H]e is not going to stand back and stand aside while people are pushing for extreme positions that are not in the interests or supported by the vast majority of the American people."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/jen-psaki-ultra-maga