A Quick Civics Lesson On The Freedom Of Speech

Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022

Politics Girl has managed to put together the ultimate tutorial in what is and what is not free speech. I especially love, love, love the part where she points out that the Republicans are actually the party of censorship since they are the ones passing all these laws that infringe on the First Amendment. Laws like the Don't Say Gay bill, the anti-CRT laws and banning books based on their hurt fee fees.

