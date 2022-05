Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 16:17 Hits: 2

The ruling overturns an injunction barring state officials from following Abbott's directive to view treatments such as hormones and puberty-blocking drugs as incidents of child abuse.

(Image credit: Eric Gay/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/13/1098779201/texas-supreme-court-transgender-gender-affirming-child-abuse