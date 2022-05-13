Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas McCarthy And Four MAGA Congressmen

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 11:41 Hits: 5

The January 6 Committee just upped the ante in its bid to get Kevin McCarthy and some MAGA colleagues to testify, under oath and on the record, about what they know and what they did before, during and after the January 6th insurrection.

In addition to Rep. McCarthy, the other members subpoenaed are Reps. Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Scott Perry.

The Washington Post explains the significance:

Until Thursday, the committee had been reluctant to subpoena GOP lawmakers because of a variety of issues, including time constraints — a protracted fight could last beyond the November midterm elections — and fears of retribution if Republicans win back the House majority, which many Democrats privately believe will happen. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the committee, said the five lawmakers subpoenaed Thursday have “some of the most pertinent information for the committee” as it investigates the Jan. 6 attack. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/jan-6-panel-subpoenas-mccarthy-and-four