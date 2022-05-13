Rand Paul Of Course Blocks Passage Of Emergency Ukraine Aid

Articles

It's almost a given that the more urgent a vote, the more likely it is that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Moscow) will block it.

"Sen. Rand Paul blocked a bipartisan effort yesterday to swiftly send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine," Willie Geist said on Morning Joe.

"Senator Paul wants to create a special inspector general to see how the money is spent. Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to press for a quick passage of that bill."

"He is not even asking for an amendment. He is simply saying 'my way or the highway.' Right now, in conjunction with leader Mitch McConnell, I'm giving Senator Paul an opportunity to do that. I'm offering to hold a vote on his amendment, even though I disagree with it," Schumer said.

"Ukraine is not asking us to fight this war. They're only asking for the resources they need to defend themselves against this deranged invasion, and they need this help right now. Sending assistance to Ukraine is not some kind of philanthropy. This conflict has a direct and major consequence for America's national security and America's national interest," McConnell said.

"Let me ask about the package of $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. It's been an extraordinary months' long effort by this administration and those of you in Congress to get the aid to Ukraine. Do you see this Rand Paul stunt as holding this up, or will it get through quickly?" Geist asked Sen. Jon Tester.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/rand-paul-course-blocks-passage-emergency