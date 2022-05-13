The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

KremlinTV Thanks Tulsi Gabbard For Her Most 'Excellent Speech'

Russia got a gift the other night when two of their prized assets appeared together on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. Tulsi Gabbard, ripped into the Biden administration again, saying that their ultimate goal was not so much saving Ukraine as the destruction of the Russian state.

Source: MSN.com

Speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night, former Democratic Representative for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard warned Joe Biden and his administration to take the threat of nuclear war by Russia seriously and said that Russia has been clear it is not ruling out the use of nuclear weapons.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/kremlintv-thanks-tulsi-gabbard-her-most

