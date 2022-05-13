Psaki Fields Questions From Youngest Reporter In Briefing Room

Articles

Yeah, get ready for a flurry of Jen Psaki videos, along with this writer doing a lot overdramatic literary sobbing at her impending departure from the White House briefing room. A Psaki Psunami, if you will.

What better way for her to mark her penultimate day as Pres. Joe Biden's press secretary than to welcome an up-and-coming member of the press corp to the fray? With her trademark respect and abundant grace under pressure, Psaki took questions from 6th-grader Rory Hu, from Nick News. No shrinking violet, this Ms. Hu, who stood to ask her deeply relevant questions with nary a waver or tremble in her young voice.

The only difference was that in the beginning, someone else introduced her. But Psaki made sure the room knew that she was completely aware of who Ms. Hu was, and indeed, had even met her before.

"Hi. I just have a question and a follow-up. So, first, there are concerns about the negative impacts of social media on the mental health of children," stated Hu. "Will the White House take any actions to prevent these adverse effects?"

Paski answered, "As a mom myself, Rory -- my daughter is younger than you; she’d think you were very hip and cool, no doubt -- this is a huge concern that I have, we have, the President has -- is the impact of social media platforms, their enormous power, and the fact that it is largely unchecked."

(Oh, now, Jen, don't go flattering the press corps.)

