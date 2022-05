Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 20:43 Hits: 2

In an unprecedented move, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas for five Congressional Republicans, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/12/1098585394/the-jan-6-committee-has-issued-subpoenas-for-5-house-republicans