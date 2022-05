Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 22:49 Hits: 2

The second Global COVID-19 Summit aimed to refocus the world's attention on the pandemic. Here's what governments and members of the private and public sector pledged to do.

(Image credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/05/12/1098529637/white-house-summit-leads-to-big-promises-to-fight-covid-in-needy-countries