New Poll: Abortion Rises As Second Most Important Issue

A new Monmouth University poll sees a big rise in Americans on the issue of abortion and predicts it will be a major factor in the upcoming midterms.

48% of Democrats say candidates' views are extremely important on abortion. That's a rise of 17 percent from 2018.

For Republicans, the importance of abortion has dropped down to 29 percent from 36 percent in 2018, with a slight rise in independents up 4 points to 31 percent. For women, there's a rise of 6 percent.

Four years ago, health care was the top issue (28%), followed by economic policy (19%) and immigration (18%). Abortion policy (9%) was near the bottom of the list.

As the conservative majority in the Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe v. Wade, American voters have taken notice.

It's a pretty shocking result because the U.S. is still reeling from the pandemic, Covid supply chain issues, as well as the war in Ukraine that's fueling a rise in inflation.

The economy polled only 1% higher than abortion 26% to 25%, which shows how impactful this issue is for the U.S. as a whole.

