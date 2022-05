Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 11:19 Hits: 3

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion suggests the court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade. An attempt by Congress to preserve the right to abortions legislatively failed because of a lack of votes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/12/1098455500/what-are-bidens-options-if-the-supreme-court-throws-out-the-right-to-abortion