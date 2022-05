Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 18:34 Hits: 4

Jerome Powell was confirmed to a second term as Federal Reserve chairman. The Senate vote comes as the central bank faces intense pressure to bring down inflation.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/12/1098495782/jerome-powell-federal-reserve-chair-confirmation-vote-inflation