Figliuzzi: D'Souza's '2000 Mules' 'Documentary' Is A Big Swindle

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 11:39 Hits: 4

Crooks and Liars has already reported that not even Fox News or Newsmax want to promote D’Souza’s Big Lies about the Big Lie.

But MAGA world appears to be eating them up. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace described D’Souza’s movie, 2000 Mules, as MAGA world’s version of “Top Gun.” Donald Trump has showcased the movie, she said, and, according to Rumble, D’Souza has already raked in more than $1 million, putting it in the estimated box office top ten for the weekend of May 6th to May 8th. It was launched May 7th.

Figliuzzi likened D’Souza to a carnival barker.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/figliuzzi-dsouzas-2000-mules-documentary