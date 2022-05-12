Hakeem Jeffries TORCHES Corrupt Besties Clarence And Ginni Thomas

Articles

Thursday, 12 May 2022

New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries had some advice for corrupt Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas reprimanded people protesting the impending SCOTUS decision overturning Roe vs. Wade for being unwilling to “live with outcomes we don’t agree with," insisting the court can't be "bullied."

Neither can half the population, Clarence, and my hometown Brooklyn neighbor, Rep. Jeffries decided to tell you why your rebuke is not only unwelcome, but brazenly hypocritical.

"If Justice Thomas really wants to deal with bullying in America, or this problem of people supposedly unwilling to accept outcomes that they don't like, I've got some advice for Justice Thomas. Start in your own home," began Jeffries. "Have a conversation with Ginni Thomas. She refused to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Why? Because she didn't like the outcome."

Oh, my goodness.

"And so, instead, she tried to steal the election, overthrow the United States government, and install a tyrant. THAT'S bullying. THAT'S being unwilling to accept an outcome because you don't like the results. Because the former twice-impeached, so-called president of the United States of America lost legitimately to Joe Biden," Jeffries thundered. "How did she respond? Instead she said, the Bidens should face a military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay on trumped-up charges of sedition. You've got to be kidding me!"

Devastating. He wasn't finished wiping the floor with The Thomas Besties, though. Not by a long shot.

