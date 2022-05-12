This Is How You Make A Principled Stand Against Trump

Articles

Morning Joe had a fascinating look at a very conservative South Carolina congressman who is being attacked by Trump because he voted for Trump's impeachment.

"Republican Congressman Tom Rice seeking a sixth term in office made a debate last Thursday about why the country needs accountability when it comes to January 6th," Willie Geist said.

"Rice was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump following the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. That vote has earned him Trump's condemnation and a lost list of challengers trying to unseat him. Rice defended his decision and called out the hypocrisy of his own party's leadership."

RICE: Democracy is a fragile thing. And the one thing that we have to protect us from tyranny is our Constitution. Our Constitution has to be protected at all costs. Our framers, to protect us against tyranny, set up a separation of powers, where the legislature makes laws but can't enforce them. The executive enforces laws but can't make them. And the judiciary decides disputes. They wanted us, they charged us in the Federalist Papers, each branch, with jealously protecting their powers. because they knew that men were corrupt. If they had too much power concentrated in one place, that corruption would overwhelm them. read more

