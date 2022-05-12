Katie Porter Describes Shocking Quid Pro Quo Deal Under Trump

Articles

Lawrence O'Donnell asked Rep. Katie Porter to talk about her committee's historic criminal referral to the Justice Department.

"I would rather have you tell this story and how it came about. And one of the things that really stuns me about it is that it centers on, among others, a Trump cabinet member who I forgot existed. I forgot who was Secretary of the Interior after the first one had to leave. But please tell us what this criminal referral is about," he said.

"So, what happened here is the deputy secretary of the interior -- the Secretary of the Interior at the time was Ryan Zinke, who is currently running for Congress. But the deputy secretary was named (David) Bernhardt. He took a secret meeting with a developer named Mike Ingraham, trying to develop a project in Arizona, in a very environmentally sensitive area. It was a secret meeting, never disclosed on any of Secretary Bernhardt's calendars. It was never disclosed to our committee, and we were investigating.

"A couple weeks later, this Fish and Wildlife career employee, just doing his job for 30 years, he gets a call around a high-level politico wanting him to reverse his decision that the development would harm the environment," she said.

She said on Oct. 6th, three things happened all at the same time.

