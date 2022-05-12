PA Senate Candidate Blasts Chuck Todd For His Terrible Journalism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022

It's always a good day when Chuck Todd gets thoroughly ass-whacked for his lazy journalism right on live TV.

Todd introduced Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, who's running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania against Malcolm Kenyatta and John Fetterman. First, though, he flashed a poll that showed Lamb trailing Fetterman by more than 30 points, and then misquotes Lamb to his face, saying, "You tell me the coalition does not look like it is coming together, yet. What do you say?"

Lamb wasted no time setting the record straight.

"Well, Chuck, it IS coming together. I wish you would share higher-quality polling information with your viewers than you led this segment with. I mean, you've been doing this long enough to know how low-quality that is," Lamb shot back, before schooling him on Pennsylvania politics.

