Let's Help Matt Schlapp Buy A Dishwasher

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 16:08 Hits: 5

Poor Matt Schlapp is sad and so he tweeted, because he saw his appliance breakdown as an opportunity to bash Joe Biden.

Now just for the sake of humiliating someone who desperately needs it, I went to the Google machine and I looked for new dishwashers in the Washington, DC area. I assume he and Mercy only want the best, so that would mean a Bosch dishwasher (my fave -- we put one in our kitchen last year) or a Miele, which are insanely expensive but highly rated. After all, a family of 7 needs a great dishwasher.

Here's a store that serves the Maryland, DC and Virginia areas. They have 2 Miele dishwasher models in stock.

Good news!!! There are lots of Bosch models available in the DC/Maryland area.

