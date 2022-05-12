Tucker Wants Republicans Who Voted For Ukraine Aid Primaried

Articles

Republicans in disarray!

On Wednesday's Tucker Carlson Reports, the Fox News host ranted against the latest House-approved aid going to Ukraine and he hoped OUT LOUD that a billionaire would fund primaries against every Senate Republican that votes for it.

After playing a clip of Minority Leader McConnell explaining how urgent the situation is in Ukraine, Carlson was flummoxed.

"You gotta hope that there’s some sincere billionaire out there who’s going to fund a primary challenge against every single one of those Republican Senators standing by Mitch McConnell as he said — and we’ll quote again — “I think we all agree the most important thing going on in the world right now is the war in Ukraine. No...”

Putin has a big sh*t-eating grin on his face right about now.

Carlson continued his rant and, you guessed it, blamed Hillary Clinton for the U.S. supporting Ukraine over Russia.

