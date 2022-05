Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 20:36 Hits: 4

Diplomatic relations between Spain and Morocco are tense after it was revealed that the phone of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had been hacked with the spyware Pegasus.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/11/1098368201/a-spying-scandal-and-the-fate-of-western-sahara