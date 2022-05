Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 21:12 Hits: 4

Hong Kong's new leader, John Lee, rose through the law enforcement ranks to become the territory's No. 2 under outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam. He faces governing a divided and mistrustful city.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/11/1098368229/a-look-at-hong-kongs-new-leader-john-lee-and-his-history-with-the-territory