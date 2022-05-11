Is Sam Alito Channelling Vladimir Putin?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 20:27 Hits: 4

This is the year the bad guys showed their true colors.

It’s the year when the differences between Vladimir Putin and, say, Samuel Alito proved to be only a matter of degree.

Both seek cruelty for its own sake. Both impose the will of the privileged few on the horrified many. Both take toxic Christianity and white supremacy to levels not seen in centuries.

And neither Putin nor Alito can be stopped. Not by anyone, not by any apparent means.

Alito is, of course, just one of the five Putin wannabes on our Supreme Court, but he might be the most Putinous of the bunch — the one with the most contempt for democracy and those who practice it.

The leaked draft he wrote for the reversal of Roe v. Wade is shocking, not for its content — which has long been expected — but for its smug tone, its abominable take on history, and its sneering disdain for any American who’s not male, white, straight, and Christian. And, oh yes, Republican.

I’ve long wondered about those “mainstream” Republicans — the McConnells, Grahams, Grassleys, etc. — who’ve spent decades patiently packing the Supreme Court with unapologetic ideologues. Did they really think it through? Did they really know what they were getting into?

Ending Roe is the only long-term promise they have ever made to their voting base, but it was never a promise they intended to keep. Why would they actually do something, when just promising to do it is so effective? Now they’ll have to actually do it, which could be a problem.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/sam-alito-channelling-vladimir-putin