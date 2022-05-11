The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Don't Worry, Ladies, The Mob Will Get You Birth Control

godfather_plan_bCredit: @bluegal/composite

I keep thinking about what Rebecca Traister wrote after the release of the Supreme Court's draft abortion ruling:

Today, unlike in the early 1970s, we have mifepristone and misoprostol, pills that are available by mail and are safe and effective in inducing abortions, which are then indistinguishable from miscarriages. Lots of people in lots of places can end their pregnancies in medically safe ways that do not entail dirty coat hangers. However, now that there are widespread means of delivering abortifacients, anti-abortion crusaders are intent on criminalizing their use. Which means the frightening new questions are not simply about access but about whether people who take these pills, or the people who provide them, will be prosecuted, fined, and put in jail for doing so. In any criminal-justice context, it is true that people of color and poor people will still suffer more, but do not underestimate anger at abortion seekers of all races — including white women of privilege — who attempt to assert independence and reproductive autonomy.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/dont-worry-ladies-mob-will-get-you-birth

