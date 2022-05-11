Jim Jordan Incites Protests Outside Sotomayor's Home

Articles

Republican Snowflakes are very concerned and upset that people who value freedom and privacy and half the population are expressing displeasure that SCOTUS is poised to end said freedom and privacy for said half the population by overturning Roe vs. Wade. Uterus-owners (past and present) and those who love them take issue with being told they might be charged with murder should a certain type of clump of cells that takes up residence inside their body be evicted via abortion, miscarriage, or stillbirth. Yet as with every marginalized and oppressed population, we are told yes, we may protest, but no, not THAT way.

Regardless, protests have been popping up outside the homes of the Supreme Court justices planning to vote in favor of relegating us potentially pregnant people to incubator status, and some of the Senators foolish enough to confirm them. This just won't DO! Pleading messages written in chalk on the sidewalk? Terrifying!

Gym Jordan to the rescue. Or incitement. You pick.

Can you imagine the media outrage if protestors were outside Justice Sotomayor’s house? read more

