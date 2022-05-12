Victory: House Approves Union For Capitol Hill Staffers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 02:00 Hits: 4

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a measure recognizing congressional workers' right to form a union.

House Resolution 915 was adopted after a 217-202 vote along party lines, with no Republicans voting in favor.

The resolution was introduced in February by Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.), a former union organizer, who welcomed its passage as "a major highlight" in the labor movement and put the development in the context of the recent organizing wins such as those by Amazon and Starbucks workers.

"After 26 years," he said, "the House has finally provided its workers the fundamental human right to form a union without fear of retaliation."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/victory-house-approves-union-capitol-hill