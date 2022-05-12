The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox Civility Police Suffer Severe Memory Loss

The Fox Civility Police are currently extremely concerned about protesters standing in front of Supreme Court Justices' homes or in churches! The absolute horror of it all!

However, they have also had a severe loss of memory of the last 40 years when anti-choice thugs have threatened and murdered medical professionals, blown up clinics and committed other acts of domestic terrorism. Fortunately for them, The Daily Show is there to help try to jog that memory.

Open thread below...

