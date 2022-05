Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 17:24 Hits: 2

Obama's attorney general says that when it comes to voting rights, the Supreme Court has increasingly become "an impediment to justice." Holder's new book is Our Unfinished March.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/11/1098178167/former-attorney-general-eric-holder-continues-the-fight-for-voting-rights