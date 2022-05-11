Fox Welcomes Karine Jean-Pierre With Racist Sexist Anti-Gay Smears

Articles

On Tuesday's Tucker Carlson's Fox "News" program, Carlson and Charlie Hurt attacked the incoming press secretary being proud she's the first Black gay female press secretary.

I have never seen an incoming press secretary from any administration take this kind of abuse before taking over the job.

Fox News and Republicans despise Jen Psaki because of how effective she is. She's never belligerent or mean-spirited. Psaki even treats Peter Doocy with respect.

Not so with Tuckems and Fox News.

Carlson said, "I feel like we're in for a huge helping of more of the same same."

Hurt agreed and said, "This woman is the purest, lowest distillation of everything that the Biden administration stands for."

He continued, "They are absolutely beside themselves. Watching the hand-off between Jen Psaki and Karine [Jean-Pierre] and her gushing over the fact that she is the first black press secretary and the first out press secretary."

Notice how many times Hurt describes Jean-Pierre as "this woman."

Hurt said so far she's been bad at the podium.

"But this is the thing that sort of gets me about her is that her father was a taxi driver. Have you ever met a taxi driver you did not think was interesting? This woman is not a product of her father who was probably a very interesting guy,"

Sexism much? What's her father got to do with it? Every taxi driver they meet is some sort of Kreskin/Seinfeld? I bet these two never bother talking to a taxi (Uber/Lyft) driver if they ever take one.

