Eastman Emails Describe Attempt To Overturn Pennsylvania Results For Trump

The Denver Post is reporting that John Eastman used a University of Colorado email in December of 2020 to advise Pennsylvania lawmakers on how to overturn the results in Pennsylvania and claim Trump won the state, even though he lost by 80,000 votes.

Eastman's plan was to disqualify thousands of ballots on different grounds, which would then have Republicans replace the electors with Trump sycophants and give him the state.

In a lengthy email to Russ Diamond, Eastman explains his plan.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/new-john-eastman-emails-describe-how-he

