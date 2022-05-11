Eastman Emails Describe Attempt To Overturn Pennsylvania Results For Trump

Articles

The Denver Post is reporting that John Eastman used a University of Colorado email in December of 2020 to advise Pennsylvania lawmakers on how to overturn the results in Pennsylvania and claim Trump won the state, even though he lost by 80,000 votes.

Eastman's plan was to disqualify thousands of ballots on different grounds, which would then have Republicans replace the electors with Trump sycophants and give him the state.

In a lengthy email to Russ Diamond, Eastman explains his plan.

NEWS: A new batch of John Eastman emails from Dec. 2020 shows his advice to state legislators seeking to rescind Joe Biden's electors — including his suggestion that they simply retabulate the popular vote to put Trump on top.https://t.co/03bDxoHwZYpic.twitter.com/YLOEGjbnBc — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 11, 2022 read more

