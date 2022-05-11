Must Watch: Jen Psaki Stops Fox Reporter COLD

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki continues her farewell slam dunk contest tour. On Tuesday, she spoke with reporters about the Biden administration’s plans to lower inflation and help the working families and seniors in our country that are most affected by the widening economic inequality in our society.

The Biden administration didn’t have much work to do since Sen. Rick Scott, chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has offered up a truly horrendous (and wildly unpopular) Republican Party platform. It is filled with promises to destroy popular programs like Social Security while raising money by taxing about 100 million working Americans and seniors—and no, not the rich ones.

