Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 00:20 Hits: 3

Cook is only the second of Biden's five nominees for the Fed to win Senate confirmation. His Fed choices have faced an unusual level of partisan opposition.

(Image credit: Ken Cedeno/Pool Photo via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/10/1098105334/lisa-cook-federal-reserve