Nonprofit Actually Doing Something About Insulin Prices

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 02:00 Hits: 3

Jing Luo, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences

Doctors have been treating diabetes with insulin since 1922. A century later, about 1 in 5 of the 37 million Americans living with diabetes take this medication – a hormone that helps cells absorb sugar from the blood.

This medication helps avert a host of medical problems including heart disease, kidney disease and stroke. Some 1.6 million Americans living with Type 1 diabetes, a condition in which people don’t produce any insulin, depend on it for their survival. So do millions more people with Type 2 diabetes – a condition in which the body doesn’t make enough insulin.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/nonprofit-actually-doing-something-about