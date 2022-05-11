Foxsplaining The Supreme Court Leak

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Desi Lydic, correspondent for The Daily Show once again shows why she is grossly underpaid by binge watching Fox for four straight days just so that she can Foxsplain why the Supreme Court leak is the greatest tragedy ever to be visited on the face of this earth! Well, the greatest tragedy since we had a Black president who wore tan suits!

On a programming note, please note that we here at C&L are fully aware of the primaries going on today in West Virginia and Nebraska and will be keeping our eyes on them.

Open thread below...

