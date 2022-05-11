The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Foxsplaining The Supreme Court Leak

Foxsplaining The Supreme Court Leak

Desi Lydic, correspondent for The Daily Show once again shows why she is grossly underpaid by binge watching Fox for four straight days just so that she can Foxsplain why the Supreme Court leak is the greatest tragedy ever to be visited on the face of this earth! Well, the greatest tragedy since we had a Black president who wore tan suits!

On a programming note, please note that we here at C&L are fully aware of the primaries going on today in West Virginia and Nebraska and will be keeping our eyes on them.

Open thread below...

