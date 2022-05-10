All Five Justices Who Seem Poised To Overturn Roe Were Confirmed By Senators Repping A Minority Of Voters

Articles

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. It first appeared at The Conversation.

If the leaked Supreme Court decision on abortion is to be believed, five justices have voted during private deliberations to overturn Roe v. Wade. Notably, those five are what I refer to as “numerical minority justices.”

They are the only five in American history to qualify for that designation. And three of them were appointed by a minority president. Since Donald Trump lost the popular vote in the 2016 election, he was, by definition, a minority president, elected by a minority of the voters.

