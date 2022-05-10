The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Where Things Stand: Does DeSantis Want A Treat Or Something At This Point?

Sure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), go ahead and take home the trophy for passing the most outrageous/bizarre/problematic anti-education laws of all the red state governors in the land, if that’s the distinction you’re after.

At this point, it seems that’s the governor’s goal (coupled with the, seemingly, broader party aim to distract voters so completely with such non-serious non-existent issues that they don’t remember why they decided to support GOPers in the midterms in the first place).

The latest DeSantis culture war to get legislated into law in Florida: a sidetrack focus on communism.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/does-desantis-want-a-treat-or-something-at-this-point-critical-race-theory-communism-grooming-lgbtq

