Ron DeSantis Is A Despot

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his outrageous behavior in office and again attacked public education by signing a bill forcing teachers to devote lessons to the horrors of communism.

DeSantis, who has formed his own secret police, banned 41% of math textbooks, signed the 'Don't Say Gay' law, and took another controversial move by drawing up his own Florida redistricting maps "that eliminated a plurality-Black district in northern Florida" to seize more congressional seats.

The Miami Herald reports, "Public school teachers in Florida will soon be required to dedicate at least 45 minutes of instruction on “Victims of Communism Day” to teach students about communist leaders around the world and how people suffered under those regimes"

DeSantis also signed a second bill: Senate Bill 160, that designates street names in honor of Arturo Diaz Artiles, Maximino and Coralia Capdevila, and Oswaldo Paya.

