Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed candidates in competitive primaries in both states, making Tuesday another evaluation of his influence over the GOP.

(Image credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/10/1097731791/west-virginia-nebraska-republican-races-to-watch