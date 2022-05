Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 09:30 Hits: 3

Orthodox Christianity is a relatively small faith tradition in the U.S., but in recent years it has expanded to new regions. Some new converts are using the religion to spread white nationalist views.

(Image credit: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/10/1096741988/orthodox-christian-churches-are-drawing-in-far-right-american-converts