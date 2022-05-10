Fox News Host Lies, Claims Abortion Rights Aren't Popular

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Fox News host Will Cain erroneously claimed Roe v. Wade isn't supported by a majority of Americans while whining he didn't care, despite the fact that all the polling which says the decision is very popular with Americans.

Cain channeled Kellyanne Conway when he claimed all the polling done over the years to support Roe v. Wade is wrong. There is always an alternative to the truth, to these rapscallions.

"Because they know it's unpopular," Cain lied. "The truth is Roe v. Wade, it was a shield to a very unpopular opinion accepted within the Democratic party."

Huh?

Cain continued, "I don't care how many polls people show me about what people think about Roe v. Wade."

Republicans have been governing through a minority so they have to refuse to accept any data that goes against their extremist views.

The latest CBS News poll says 2/3rds of the American people do not want it overturned. 82% believe it poses a danger to women.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents believe the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, per the poll — of those, 82% believe overturning it would "be a danger to women" and "be dangerous for Americans' rights." Those respondents said they feel discouraged, angry and scared.

82% believe Alito's decision would be a danger to women!

