Even Newsmax And Fox News Won't Promote Dinesh D'Felon's New Movie

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 10:13 Hits: 3

Dinesh D'Souza, the convicted felon who was pardoned by Trump is furious with Fox News and Newsmax for refusing to promote his 2000 Mules movie that claims cell phone ping data proves massive voter fraud perpetrated against Trump.

On Friday, Tucker Carlson brought Catherine Engelbrecht, president of "True The Vote," as a guest and they ran a segment about how her organization used software to find unusual cell phone activity that in her estimation proves the election was stolen from Trump.

There was no substantial evidence I could see to prove this in her appearance, just assumptions, hopes and prayers.

Unknown to me on Friday, was that True The Vote collaborated with Dinesh D'Souza to produce a movie based on their geofenced data to prove voter fraud happened at drop boxes.

Earlier this morning Dinesh tweeted that Fox News told Engelbrecht not to mention the movie in her interview.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/newsmax-and-tucker-refuse-promote-dineshs