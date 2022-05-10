The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

OANN Settles Lawsuit, Admits 'No Voter Fraud Occured In Georgia'

One American News Network, recently kicked off Direct TV, ran a prerecorded segment stating they had settled a lawsuit with two Georgia election workers.

The segment also made a bombshell admission to their viewers: no election fraud took place in the 2020 election.

The Daily Beast writes: "Georgia election workers were dragged through the mud on OAN by right-wing conspiracy theorists like Rudy Giuliani. Now the network is finally acknowledging there was no fraud."

In a voice-over, OANN explains their conclusions, "The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct while working at State Farm arena on election night.”

“A legal matter with this network and the two election workers has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties through a fair and reasonable settlement."

