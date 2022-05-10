Senate Had No Problem Passing Increased Security For Judges

Articles

The Senate can move really fast when Republicans let it. On Monday night, the Senate used unanimous consent to pass a bill giving security to family members of Supreme Court justices, an issue raised just over the weekend by protests outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Peaceful protests, mind you.

The House will also need to pass the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, but that seems unlikely to be a problem. Self-righteous outrage about the peaceful protests outside the homes of some extremist anti-abortion justices has been at critical levels, fueled by a baseless rumor that Justice Samuel Alito, the author of the draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade, had been moved to an undisclosed location, along with his family, out of concern for their safety. That rumor—which should probably be considered disinformation—was spread aggressively by right-wing media outlets and pundits.

