Politics Podcast: Why Biden Has Lost Ground With Democratic Voters

Nationally, a large majority of Americans support legal abortion in at least some cases, but the politics of abortion are likely to play out on the state level if Roe v. Wade is overturned. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the types of legislation different states may adopt if Roe is struck down, and how those policies jibe with public opinion. They also discuss recent polling showing that President Biden has disproportionately lost support among traditionally Democratic voting groups, such as young people, Hispanic adults and non-Hispanic Black adults.

