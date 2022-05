Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 03:34 Hits: 3

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the kinds of legislation states may adopt if Roe v. Wade is overturned and how those new laws would jibe with public opinion. They also discuss recent polling showing that President Biden has disproportionately lost support among traditionally Democratic voting groups.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-the-fight-over-abortion-will-play-out-in-red-states/