Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 09:01 Hits: 3

Many voters with disabilities rely on a loved one or caregiver to return their absentee ballot for them. Wisconsin's high court is weighing whether current state law allows for that help.

(Image credit: Darren Hauck for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/10/1096821268/wisconsin-voters-with-disabilities-say-their-right-to-vote-is-at-risk