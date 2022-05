Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 09:12 Hits: 3

Republicans want to make the conversation about abortion a challenge for Democrats by accusing them of having extreme positions — even though the public largely supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/10/1097820843/republicans-aim-to-paint-all-democrats-as-radicals-when-it-comes-to-abortion