Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 09:20 Hits: 3

Maison Des Champs has climbed massive buildings — without the safety of a rope or harness — to raise money for groups that work to convince women to not have abortions.

(Image credit: Bobby Elias)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/10/1097517636/pro-life-spiderman-abortion-climber